World of Warcraft Dragonflight Alpha Phase four unlocks Thaldraszus, new warrior talents, and professions

World of Warcraft’s ninth and upcoming expansion, Dragonflight, has kicked off the fourth phase of its currently closed beta. With this new phase comes a plethora of changes for the MMO, unlocking the region Thaldraszus, revamping the Warrior talent tree, and providing updates to the Inscription and Skinning professions for the limited player base.

For the first time, World of Warcraft Dragonflight Alpha testers will be able to access Thaldraszus, a new region located within the Dragon Isles. The seat of power of the Dragon Aspects, Thaldraszus was initially previewed in Dragonflight’s announcement trailer with little more revealed outside of concept art.

The update also announced that the Warrior class is set to undergo several noteworthy changes during this phase of the Alpha, as the dev team attempts to “strike a balance between existing things you know and love, exciting new talents and the greatest hits from the past.”

Among the prospective changes is the return of Warrior stances. This once integral aspect of the class was apart of the MMO’s initial released, offering a variety of bonuses for warriors, however stances were eventually phased out of the game entirely following the Legion expansion.

Currently, the return of stances and stance dancing is still undergoing internal development. Blizzard’s update states “A large part of their goal is to guide the fantasy of each spec but mechanically, the goal for these is not to encourage frantic stance shifting.”

Professions are beginning to become included in the early Alpha as well, as the developer update provided that both Inscription and Skinning are now enabled for players. For Inscription users, this update will also bring about the Darkmoon Deck Box which allows players to create traditional Darkmoon Decks upon mastery. One of the oldest professions in World of Warcraft, skinning, is now also available to learn from trainers in both Orgrimmar and Stormwind.

While more changes are inevitably on the horizon for the early Alpha, eager WoW players with access can test out the latest additions to Dragonflight now.