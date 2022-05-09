World of Warcraft, Battle.net servers suffer technical issue preventing players from logging in

World of Warcraft’s servers have apparently gone down temporarily as of May 9 at 10:50am CT. The game is currently unavailable to play, most likely due to a technical issue. Some servers for Blizzard’s game launcher, Battle.net, have also been affected.

While Battle.net appears to be slightly affected, other games under the Activision Blizzard umbrella don’t appear to be suffering from this issue. Right now, only World of Warcraft’s servers are affected. Players have been reporting their issues on the crowdsourced server status site Downdetector.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and WoW: Classic servers are both affected by this temporary login issue. Players attempting to log in to WoW will see the “Retrieving Realm List” prompt for a few moments before the game’s login screen tells them that they’ve been disconnected.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players already logged into the game have not been forced out of it, so don’t be surprised if someone on your friends list is running around Azeroth while you’re barred entry. Although WoW isn’t allowing any new logins at the moment, the servers aren’t totally down.

The issue could be a result of Blizzard’s pre-announced maintenance for the Battle.net application. Maintenance for World of Warcraft is not scheduled to take place until tomorrow.

This article will remain updated as more information is learned about the situation.