World of Warcraft adds Warrior buffs to list of class tuning changes coming tomorrow

Blizzard is doing a little bit of class tuning in World of Warcraft on Aug. 22 with the game’s weekly reset, and the developers today announced that they would be adding Warrior to the list of classes getting some changes for PvP.

There are nine classes in total that are poised to receive some PvP changes on tomorrow’s weekly reset. Meanwhile, there are seven that are due for more general changes. Prior to today, Blizzard had already planned on making a few buffs to Warrior, primarily the Arms spec, but the team posted to their official forums on Monday afternoon to list a few additional changes that are on the way.

Warrior

Arms

Deep Wounds damage is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 28 percent reduced).

Mortal Strike damage increased by 35 percent in PvP combat (was 10 percent).

Bladestorm damage increased by 70 percent in PvP combat (was 40 percent).

Fatal Mark may stack up to a maximum of five times in PvP combat (was eight times).

Execute damage increased by 15 percent in PvP combat.

Protection

Execute damage increased by 15 percent in PvP combat.

These changes are an expansion of increases to damage that Blizzard already intended on giving Warrior, and they follow a trend of PvP changes that will increase damage done by numerous classes and decrease the healing and survivability mechanics of others. This is presumably aimed at shortening the time to kill in Arena and Battlegrounds.

These changes come in the middle of Dragonflight season two, which began on May 9. Blizzard has not yet announced when Dragonflight season three will begin, but some expect it to be sometime in November.

