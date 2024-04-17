Who is Dagran Thaurissan II? New dwarven WoW The War Within character’s backstory, explained

World of Warcraft: The War Within will introduce plenty of new characters to the game’s story. Among them will be Dagran Thaurissan II, a dwarven character who is coming of age in the new expansion and will be exploring the continent of Khaz Algar alongside the players.

Dagran Thaurissan II is the son of Moira Thaurissan and Dagran Thaurissan. Veteran World of Warcraft players should recognize the original Emperor Dagran as the final boss of the Blackrock Depths dungeon from WoW Classic. And while his father may have been one of WoW’s original villains, Dagran II is going to enter this new era of the game as a rising hero. Now that the game has advanced and its characters have grown, Dagran II is a teenager and is taking on a more prominent role in the game’s story.

Here’s everything you need to know about the free-spirited dwarf making his way into the thick of WoW’s story in the game’s next expansion, The War Within.

Everything to know about Dagran II, WoW‘s new prominent dwarf character

Dagran II will be a key member of the coalition of dwarven characters who will play a major role in The War Within. He’ll be in the thick of things alongside his mother, Moira, and his grandfather, Magni Bronzebeard. But Dagran has more in common with another member of the Bronzebeard lineage: Magni’s brother, Brann.

In WoW lore, Brann Bronzebeard is a stereotypical “explorer” type of character and has accompanied players on countless quests into dungeons. Dagran has picked up that knack for adventure from his uncle and it will be on display in The War Within.

“[Dagran] is very bookish, kind of nerdy, and plays well off of Moira and Magni as a new member of their team,” according to Abigail Manuel, senior narrative designer on WoW. “He is very gung-ho about exploring this new island that he’s surreptitiously happened upon with everyone else.”

Dagran II has been an infant since he was added to the game in 2010. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Dagran II is getting his moment in the sun in The War Within, he’s actually been in the game for a while. Dagran II was first added to WoW in the Cataclysm expansion, when he was given a place in the Ironforge throne room as an infant. In the live version of the game, you can actually head to Ironforge and see Dagran II next to his mother, Moira. Make sure you go pay them a visit before the War Within pre-patch, though, as Dagran is going to receive a glow-up that sees him age over a dozen years in one patch.

