Where to find WoW Classic Season of Discovery talent calculator with Runes

No matter if you’re just a casual World of Warcraft Classic player or an avid PvPer who loves experimenting with new builds, it’s important you know and find Season of Discovery calculators to optimize your talent builds and Runes.

In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you have your regular talents as well as additional spells known as Runes. In total, there will be 12 new abilities, with each update introducing three more. While Runes exist separately from talent trees and you can mix and match as you please, it’s important they mesh well. Otherwise, you’ll have a disjointed build that won’t excel in any of the roles—DPS, healer, and tank.

So, here’s how you can find the WoW Classic Season of Discovery talent calculator that includes Runes.

Best WoW Classic Season of Discovery talent calculators

For WoW Classic Season of Discovery talent calculators, you have plenty of options, but I recommend Wowhead’s talent calculator. Not only does it have talent trees, but it also includes Runes for each available slot—chest, hands, and legs. It works just like talents, and you have the option to reset talents or unlearn each talent by using the right click of your mouse.

You can also use Zockify, while it’s essentially the same as Wowhead’s, it has the option to link certain builds to your friends or guildmates. Again, you have Runes and talent builds, and you can play around with them as much as you’d like.

There are other sites like Warcraft Tavern and ClassicDB that have WoW Classic talent calculators, but these don’t include Runes. So, I advise you to stick to either Wowhead or Zockify.

What is a talent calculator in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

This is how talent calculators look. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead Classic Talent Calculator

Talent calculators in WoW are normally out-of-the-game tools that allow you to open, see, and change your talent builds without any consequences. Normally, WoW players use them for finding new and unique builds, especially since you can’t afford to change your talents in-game so easily because of the cost.

In Season of Discovery, you’ll first have to work with only 16 talents and three Runes. Gradually, this will increase, but in the beginning, you’ll be very limited and have to choose carefully.

Do you have to use talent calculator for WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

No, you don’t have to use talent calculator for Season of Discovery. If you know your talent and Rune build by heart, or you’ll stick to a talent build from WoW streamers and content creators, calculators won’t be of much use to you.