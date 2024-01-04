Where to find Veenix in WoW Classic

Here's where you can track down the goblin and his valuable inventory.

Whether you’re a WoW Classic player who is knee-deep in the quest chain required to unlock the Deadly Brew rune during Season of Discovery or are simply looking for some rare upgrades that are purchasable from a vendor, the NPC you’re looking for is a goblin named Veenix.

To find this NPC, you’ll need to hoof it out into the Stonetalon Mountains and wind your way up an offshoot of the main road. Don’t worry, though, the journey to find Veenix is well worth the rewards he hands your way.

Here’s where to find the Goblin Veenix in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery.

Where is Veenix the Goblin located in WoW Classic?

Veenix can be found at the location of the red circle on the map above. Screenshot, Remix by Dot Esports

Veenix is located in the area known as Windshear Crag in the Stonetalon Mountains. The Goblin vendor can be tracked down at coordinates [58.2, 51.6] and is friendly to both Alliance and Horde players.

Veenix’s inventory is heavily limited, so although many of the goods he sells are quite powerful, there is going to be a problem of short-stocked quantity that you might encounter. Veenix sells multiple off-hand items, including the Fireproof Orb, which yields six Fire Resistance, as well as the Orb of Power, a solid mid-game item that gives boosts to Stamina and Intellect.

Veenix’s inventory also includes schematics for the Goblin Jumper Cables, a powerful engineering item that’s used to act as a resurrection spell when your party doesn’t have one at the ready.

Veenix is also a key NPC in completing the Horn of Xelthos quest, which is a major step toward earning the Deadly Brew rune during the Classic Season of Discovery. His leg of the Deadly Brew quest chain (for Rogues only) revolves around killing Venture Co. goblins in the surrounding subzone of Windshear Crag in Stonetalon.