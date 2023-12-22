Where to find Garneg Charskull in WoW Classic

Here's where in the Wetlands you can find this high-value rare spawn.

WoW Classic is full of rare spawns, each of which are usually tough-to-kill enemies that drop extremely valuable rewards, including highly powerful gear. Garneg Charskull is one of those spawns.

The case can be made that fewer enemies in the game have as much priority as he does, as the high-level Orc drops several pieces of gear that a multitude of classes are going to want to hunt down. Garneg Charskull is a very rare mob that’s found in the Angerfang Encampment in the central section of the Wetlands. He drops two high-priority items that can even be considered pre-raid best-in-slot drops during the Season of Discovery: the Ringed Helm and Garneg’s War Belt. The Ringed Helm is extremely desirable for leather-wearing DPS classes such as Rogues and Hunters, while Garneg’s War Belt should be on the top of the list for mail-wearers like Warriors and Paladins.

Here’s where you can find Garneg Charskull in WoW Classic and snag some of the sweet loot that he drops.

Garneg Charskull spawn location and timer in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Garneg Charskull spawns at the Angerfang Encampment, which is found just to the east of Whelgar’s Excavation Site in the Wetlands. The entrance to the encampment can be found at coordinates [43, 43], and the rare spawn tracks that area, with his position varying as he moves. There is an element of luck involved considering Garneg Charskull has a relatively long spawn timer and he won’t always be located in the same place in the encampment; you’ll simply need to stumble upon him at the right moment.

You’ll need to patrol that circled, red area if you want to have a chance at spotting Garneg Charskull. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Garneg Charskull’s respawn timer is approximately six hours long, according to players who tracked the mob down and reported their findings on WoW database Wowhead. With that in mind, you might need to wait a while in the Angerfang Encampment before the ugly Orc rears his head.