WoW SoD: List of all Hunter pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hunters are among the best damage dealers seen so far in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Even before picking up your pre-raid BiS gear, you are likely to top damage charts.
Thanks to the Hunter’s incredibly high DPS, additional pet damage, and trap utility, Hunters are the single most popular and powerful class in Season of Discovery. Due to the class’s popularity, you will likely be battling with other Hunters for loot in the redesigned Blackfathom Deeps raid. Before venturing this far, you might want to make sure that you have the BiS gear for you character.
Hunter BiS gear WoW SoD
As a ranged DPS class, you will want to pick up gear that prioritizes Agility. Since Hunters in World of Warcraft Classic use mana and not focus, you will also want smaller pieces of loot that contain Intellect and Spirit stats, so your mana bar does not deplete too early or often.
With the Survival talent tree, various Hunters are also testing out pure melee builds. Though I think the ranged damage is still the best bet for Hunters, you can pursue a competitive damage class by prioritizing other Strength-based loot as well.
Below are our picks for the Hunter’s pre-raid BiS items in phase one of Season of Discovery:
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Humbert’s Helm/Ringed Helm
|Head
|Humbert’s Helm drop from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad (Horde).
Ringed Helm quest drop from Garneg Charskull in Wetlands (Alliance).
|Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s Medallion
|Neck
|Sentinel’s Medallion reputation reward for Silvermoon Sentinels (Alliance).
Scout’s Medallion reputation reward for Warsong Outriders (Horde).
|Mantle of Thieves
|Shoulders
|Razorfen Kraul drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Claok
|Deadmines drop
|Tunic of Westfall
|Chest
|Deadmines drop
|Forest Leather Bracers
|Wrists
|World Drop
|Toughened Leather Gloves
|Hands
|Leatherworking recipe
|Deviate Scale Belt
|Waist
|Leatherworking recipe
|Leggings of the Fang
|Legs
|Wailing Caverns drop
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop
|Seal of Wrynn/Seal of Sylvanas
|Ring
|Seal for Wrynn quest reward for completing The Attack! quest (Alliance).
Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for completing Arugal Must Die.
|Ranger Bow
|Ranged Weapon
|World Drop
|Silver-plated Shotgun
|Ranged Weapon
|Engineering recipe
|Tunnel Pick
|Two-Handed Axe
|Deadmines drop