WoW SoD: List of all Hunter pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hunters are among the best damage dealers seen so far in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Even before picking up your pre-raid BiS gear, you are likely to top damage charts.

Thanks to the Hunter’s incredibly high DPS, additional pet damage, and trap utility, Hunters are the single most popular and powerful class in Season of Discovery. Due to the class’s popularity, you will likely be battling with other Hunters for loot in the redesigned Blackfathom Deeps raid. Before venturing this far, you might want to make sure that you have the BiS gear for you character.

Hunter BiS gear WoW SoD

With bows or guns, ranged Hunters have some of the best damage in SoD | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a ranged DPS class, you will want to pick up gear that prioritizes Agility. Since Hunters in World of Warcraft Classic use mana and not focus, you will also want smaller pieces of loot that contain Intellect and Spirit stats, so your mana bar does not deplete too early or often.

With the Survival talent tree, various Hunters are also testing out pure melee builds. Though I think the ranged damage is still the best bet for Hunters, you can pursue a competitive damage class by prioritizing other Strength-based loot as well.

Below are our picks for the Hunter’s pre-raid BiS items in phase one of Season of Discovery: