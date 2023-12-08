WoW SoD: List of all Hunter pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blast your way up the DPS charts.

Image of an Orc Hunter standing on the side of a mountain in WoW SoD.
Hunters are among the best damage dealers seen so far in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Even before picking up your pre-raid BiS gear, you are likely to top damage charts.

Thanks to the Hunter’s incredibly high DPS, additional pet damage, and trap utility, Hunters are the single most popular and powerful class in Season of Discovery. Due to the class’s popularity, you will likely be battling with other Hunters for loot in the redesigned Blackfathom Deeps raid. Before venturing this far, you might want to make sure that you have the BiS gear for you character.

Hunter BiS gear WoW SoD

Image of an Orc firing a weapon at a beast in WoW SoD.
As a ranged DPS class, you will want to pick up gear that prioritizes Agility. Since Hunters in World of Warcraft Classic use mana and not focus, you will also want smaller pieces of loot that contain Intellect and Spirit stats, so your mana bar does not deplete too early or often.

With the Survival talent tree, various Hunters are also testing out pure melee builds. Though I think the ranged damage is still the best bet for Hunters, you can pursue a competitive damage class by prioritizing other Strength-based loot as well.

Below are our picks for the Hunter’s pre-raid BiS items in phase one of Season of Discovery:

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Humbert’s Helm/Ringed HelmHeadHumbert’s Helm drop from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad (Horde).
Ringed Helm quest drop from Garneg Charskull in Wetlands (Alliance).
Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s MedallionNeckSentinel’s Medallion reputation reward for Silvermoon Sentinels (Alliance).
Scout’s Medallion reputation reward for Warsong Outriders (Horde).
Mantle of ThievesShouldersRazorfen Kraul drop
Cape of the BrotherhoodClaokDeadmines drop
Tunic of WestfallChestDeadmines drop
Forest Leather BracersWristsWorld Drop
Toughened Leather GlovesHandsLeatherworking recipe
Deviate Scale BeltWaistLeatherworking recipe
Leggings of the FangLegsWailing Caverns drop
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop
Seal of Wrynn/Seal of SylvanasRingSeal for Wrynn quest reward for completing The Attack! quest (Alliance).
Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for completing Arugal Must Die.
Ranger BowRanged WeaponWorld Drop
Silver-plated ShotgunRanged WeaponEngineering recipe
Tunnel PickTwo-Handed AxeDeadmines drop

