Where to farm Chimera Leather in WoW Classic

It's one of the rarest high-level types of leather you can gather.
Michael Kelly
Published: Apr 10, 2024 10:26 am
A dead Chillwind Chimera in Winterspring in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In traditional Classic WoW, Chimera Leather is used by Leatherworkers to create the Chimeric gear set, which provides resistances to the Arcane and Nature damage types. However, in WoW’s Season of Discovery, a new recipe involving Chimera Leather has been introduced, making it a very relevant crafting reagent. 

The new item that requires Chimera Leather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is the Paranoia Mantle, a piece of leather shoulder armor that increases your Attack Speed, Hit Chance, and Attack Power in phase three SoD content. To craft this item as a leatherworker, you’re going to need some Chimera Leather. Here’s where you can farm it. 

Best Chimera Leather farming spot in WoW SoD phase three

Chimera Leather, as the name implies, is farmed off Chimeras in WoW Classic. Chimeras can be found most prominently in Winterspring, where they’re flying around en masse. Chimeras are one of the rarest types of enemies in WoW Classic, as they’re only found at the higher levels. In the case of Season of Discovery, it wasn’t until phase three that farming them for their leather, let alone encountering one, became a real possibility. 

Chimera Leather spawn farming location in Winterspring WoW Classic
Chimeras have been seen flying around at these marked locations in Winterspring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillwind Chimeras in Winterspring are going to be your best bet for farming Chimera Leather in phase three of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Chillwind Chimeras can be found in the areas surrounding Everlook, as well as the northern and western portions of the zone. There are plenty of Chimeras that patrol the landscape of Winterspring, but be warned, most of them are relatively high level. With the level cap in phase three of SoD being just 50, you might have a tough time fighting the Chimera in Winterspring that are usually hovering around levels 55 to 57. 

Some lower-level Chimera can be found just south of the Forlorn Ridge subzone in Azshara, although there are going to be fewer of them to farm, and competition in that area might be a bit more intense considering the decreased level of difficulty. 

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.