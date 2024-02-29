Where to buy Soothing Spices in WoW Classic

Soothing Spices are needed for two quests in WoW Classic: one that requires you to bring three of them to Swamp Eye Jarl in Dustwallow Marsh, and another that uses the spices as an ingredient for Soothing Turtle Bisque in the Hillsbrad Foothills.

With quests like these—where the items required for the objective are easily purchasable out in the open world—it’s best to have them in your inventory when you accept the quest from the quest giver so you can instantly turn it in. It can be a relatively deflating feeling if you trek your way out into the swamp and don’t already have three Soothing Spices in your inventory, so make sure you purchase three Soothing Spices by the time you make it out to Swamp Eye Jarl or whichever faction-dependent NPC requires you to get them to make a Soothing Turtle Bisque.

Here are the most convenient and optimal locations where you can buy Soothing Spices in WoW Classic.

Soothing Spices vendor locations in WoW Classic

Stock up on Soothing Spices in Theramore before heading out to see Swamp Eye Jarl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alliance players looking to have a few Soothing Spices in their inventory should make a stop in Theramore Isle and head to coordinates [66, 51], where Helenia Olden will be waiting inside the building near the blacksmith ready to sell you Soothing Spices. This is easily the most readily accessible spot in the game where you can buy Soothing Spices as Helenia Olden is the closest vendor to Swamp Eye Jarl in terms of proximity.

If you’re an Alliance player who needs Soothing Spices for Soothing Turtle Bisque, Micha Yance in the northernmost building in Southshore will be ready to sell them to you.

Horde players can purchase Soothing Spices in multiple locations, but the most convenient vendors who you can get them from include Christoph Jeffcoat, who’s found right inside the inn in Tarren Mill, and Shirma, a general goods vendor found inside the first building immediately on your left after entering Orgrimmar through its main gate.