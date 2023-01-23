When will World of Warcraft Dragonflight server maintenance end for Patch 10.0.5?

A new patch is on the horizon for World of Warcraft, and with it, players will finally get access to the highly-anticipated Trading Post feature.

Dragonflight’s first major patch, 10.0.5, comes as a mid-tier content update, so there won’t be a new raid or change of Mythic+ dungeon season just yet. But as is usually the case, the patch means players will have limited access to the game for a period of time on patch day.

Server maintenance is scheduled to begin at 9am CT tomorrow morning, which is when weekly server maintenance typically takes place. But this week, the servers could be down significantly longer than just a few minutes to an hour.

When will WoW server maintenance end?

The servers are currently scheduled to go live at “approximately” 5pm CT on Jan. 24. That means Blizzard expects the WoW servers to be down for about eight hours.

But that approximation is oftentimes vastly different from when the servers actually go live. Frequently, extended maintenance like this ends significantly earlier than it is scheduled to. While patches that include new raids are notorious for leading to added maintenance time, these mid-tier patches generally don’t last nearly as long.

The best way to keep track of when the servers are live will be to periodically refresh your in-game client yourself or pull up a Twitch stream of a WoW player who is also waiting for maintenance to end. Additionally, there are various ways to check if th servers are up, including WoW’s Service Status forums and the official Blizzard customer support Twitter account.