When will Engine of Innovation be available in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced countless new features to the Blizzard Entertainment’s long-running MMO, including new zones, quests, items, and more. The Engine of Innovation is an end-game crafting area which allows players to create high item level gear and materials. This entirely new addition to professions is only accessible after completing the associated questline.

Dragonflight has completely revamped how professions function in World of Warcraft, making it a far greater priority in this latest expansion when compared to others. Given the immensely increased importance of professions, many players will undoubtedly want to get their hands on the Engine of Innovation.

If you are stuck trying to get access to the Engine of Innovation, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Engine of Innovation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight and its release date.

How to get access to the Engine of Innovation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

To attain access to the Engine of Innovation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you must first complete the expansion’s entire campaign. After this, players must visit Greyzik Cobblefinger in Valdrakken to accept the Learning Ingenuity quest and complete the ensuing quests up until Fueling the Engine, also located in Valdrakken.

Related: WoW Dragonflight season one patch notes: Tank nerfs across the board and final tweaks to dungeons

This quest chain will require players to located reagents called Sparks of Ingenuity to fuel the Engine of Innovation. Currently, only two of the five required Sparks of Ingenuity are available to collect, with the rest being released in a time-gated manner. Here are the expected release dates for the next three Sparks of Ingenuity:

Dec. 26

Jan. 9

Jan. 23

After collecting all five, players are expected to have access to the end-game crafting station. It should be noted that players how wish to access the Engine of Innovation on multiple characters only need to complete the campaign once. In every following character, players can venture immediately to Thaldrazus to collect and complete the quest again.