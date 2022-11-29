Where to learn WoW Dragonflight professions

World of Warcraft Dragonflight, along with bringing new features to the game, also has completely reworked several existing mechanics. Most notably, Dragonflight has made professions more involved and in-depth than ever before.

Profession specializations have vaguely existed in World of Warcraft for some time, but now professions are far more comparable to class specializations. Blacksmiths, for example, will have to lock themselves into either armor or weaponsmithing after reaching level 25, whereas enchanters will choose between Disenchanting, diverse supplying, weapons enchanting, and more.

Profession knowledge points are akin to talent points, used to unlock special bonuses for your specialization and earned by crafting items. Instead of passively picking up flowers to level up your herbalism, Dragonflight’s profession system requires far more activity in players if they wish to gain all their potential benefits.

While this new professions system can be intimating, players can begin their new professions in the Dragon Isles soon after entering the new zone. If you are looking for your specific profession trainer, look no further. This is where to find the profession trainers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Where to find profession trainers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Trainers for all professions can be found at the Wingrest Embassy in the Waking Shores. The Wingrest Embassy is the first major quest hub that players will enter after traveling to the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Players will have to venture forward through the main questline to gain several new features that have come with the expansion, such as dragonriding. After visiting the Wingrest Embassy for the first time however, players can immediately start investing into their future profession.

This embassy will have all forms of class trainers, from blacksmiths to alchemists, available and readily accessible, though scattered throughout. If you want to either start your profession or respec, the Wingrest Embassy is the best place.