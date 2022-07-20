When is the WoW Wrath of the Lich King beta?

It will likely begin after all of the TBC content is released.

Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft’s Classic era content is moving into the Wrath of the Lich King expansion later this year. And while the exact release date of the game is unknown, players can already prepare for the beta.

On the official WoW Classic website, players can opt-in to the WotLK Classic beta with the quick click of a button, and now that all of the content from Burning Crusade Classic is out, gamers probably have a little bit of time to check out what WotLK will look like.

Related: How to opt-in to the WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta

TBC Classic has been out for just more than a full year. Given that there were nearly two years between TBC and WotLK when the expansions originally came out in the mid-2000s, it is highly likely that WotLK Classic will come a little bit later this year—presumably a few months after the release of TBC’s last raid, Sunwell Plateau.

What does this mean for the WotLK Classic beta?

With no more content coming to TBC Classic, Blizzard announced the official beginning of the WotLK Classic beta on June 22, 2022. Players who have opted into the beta should check their battle.net client.

Once on the WoW tab, players can check to see if they are in the beta by clicking the “Game Version” drop-down that is above the “Play” button in the bottom left corner of the screen. If you’ve been selected to join the beta, you should see an option for “Wrath of the Lich King Classic Beta” under the “In Development” subhead.

As is frequently the case with WoW betas, Blizzard said in a post that it intends to give players beta access in waves. So if you haven’t gotten your beta invite yet, don’t fret. You might just have to wait for a later wave.