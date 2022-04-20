How to opt-in to the WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic won’t be coming until an undetermined time later this year, but players can already prepare for Northrend by signing up for a chance to be a part of the game’s beta.

The dates for the beta of the latest WoW legacy expansion haven’t been announced, but signing up to be a part of the beta can easily be done by going to the official WoW Classic website.

On the home page of the website, there will be a large button that says “Beta Opt-In.” Clicking that button will scroll you down to the bottom of the page, where you can click another button featuring the exact same text.

Screengrab via wowclassic.blizzard.com

If you are already logged into your Battle.net account, the page should reload and when you look where the button previously was, it will say “Thanks for signing up.” So just make sure that you’re logged into your Battle.net account on the official Blizzard website and you should be ready to roll.

Opting in to the beta does not guarantee you a position in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta. It will only put you in the pool of players who may be selected for beta access. But if you don’t opt-in, you won’t have any chance of getting beta access at all.

WotLK Classic is set to come out later this year. But with more content in Burning Crusade Classic yet to be released, it might be a little while before players can expect the WotLK Classic beta to begin.