When does WoW Season of Discovery phase four release?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three increased the level cap to 50, added the Sunken Temple raid, and introduced fresh content like Nightmare Incursions. It’s been over a month since phase three launched, so fans are wondering when phase four drops.

Season of Discovery phase four will increase the level cap to 60, spice up the dungeon and raid pools with new content, and introduce additional end-game activities. With this phase, you can head to old and iconic raids like Molten Core and Blackwing Lair. It will be interesting to see how Blizzard Entertainment releases these raids, given that they typically come in different patches. Here’s when Season of Discovery phase four releases.

WoW Season of Discovery phase four release date

At time of writing, Season of Discovery phase four still doesn’t have an official release date, but it’s scheduled to hit live servers in summer of 2024. Each Season of Discovery phase usually drops two months after the previous one. Given phase three started on April 4, I would say the next update should drop by the end of June.

What to expect from WoW Season of Discovery phase four

Molten Core. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard still didn’t fully outline all features coming in phase four, but it’s certain you’ll get:

Level cap increase to 60

New Runes

New raid

New gear

There’s a chance you’ll see additional features akin to Nightmare Incursion events and even more buffs to experience gains while questing and completing dungeons. Remember, Blizzard wants Season of Discovery content to remain a surprise, and that’s why it isn’t tested on the PTR. You can still find plenty of leaks online if you want, but bear in mind the devs intentionally plant fake features and not everything will go live with the update.

