Paladin is casting a heal in WoW SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

When does WoW Season of Discovery phase four release?

Are you ready?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 14, 2024 03:00 am

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three increased the level cap to 50, added the Sunken Temple raid, and introduced fresh content like Nightmare Incursions. It’s been over a month since phase three launched, so fans are wondering when phase four drops.

Recommended Videos

Season of Discovery phase four will increase the level cap to 60, spice up the dungeon and raid pools with new content, and introduce additional end-game activities. With this phase, you can head to old and iconic raids like Molten Core and Blackwing Lair. It will be interesting to see how Blizzard Entertainment releases these raids, given that they typically come in different patches. Here’s when Season of Discovery phase four releases.

WoW Season of Discovery phase four release date

At time of writing, Season of Discovery phase four still doesn’t have an official release date, but it’s scheduled to hit live servers in summer of 2024. Each Season of Discovery phase usually drops two months after the previous one. Given phase three started on April 4, I would say the next update should drop by the end of June

What to expect from WoW Season of Discovery phase four

WoW Classic players fighting Ragnaros in the Molten Core raid
Molten Core. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard still didn’t fully outline all features coming in phase four, but it’s certain you’ll get:

  • Level cap increase to 60
  • New Runes
  • New raid 
  • New gear

There’s a chance you’ll see additional features akin to Nightmare Incursion events and even more buffs to experience gains while questing and completing dungeons. Remember, Blizzard wants Season of Discovery content to remain a surprise, and that’s why it isn’t tested on the PTR. You can still find plenty of leaks online if you want, but bear in mind the devs intentionally plant fake features and not everything will go live with the update. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Classic: Where is the meat vendor in Ironforge?
An overview of the Military Ward in WoW Classic in Ironforge
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Classic: Where is the meat vendor in Ironforge?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 13, 2024
Read Article WoW players explain why Dragonflight could go down as one of the best expansions ever
Dragon Aspects in the Emerald Dream ready to fight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players explain why Dragonflight could go down as one of the best expansions ever
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 13, 2024
Read Article All World of Warcraft books in order: Best reading order and publish dates
The Dark Portal as viewed from Hellfire Peninsula in WoW The Burning Crusade Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All World of Warcraft books in order: Best reading order and publish dates
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Classic: Where is the meat vendor in Ironforge?
An overview of the Military Ward in WoW Classic in Ironforge
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Classic: Where is the meat vendor in Ironforge?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 13, 2024
Read Article WoW players explain why Dragonflight could go down as one of the best expansions ever
Dragon Aspects in the Emerald Dream ready to fight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players explain why Dragonflight could go down as one of the best expansions ever
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 13, 2024
Read Article All World of Warcraft books in order: Best reading order and publish dates
The Dark Portal as viewed from Hellfire Peninsula in WoW The Burning Crusade Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All World of Warcraft books in order: Best reading order and publish dates
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 12, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.