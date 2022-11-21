The concept of seasons began in World of Warcraft as early as the Burning Crusade was released back in 2007. Generally speaking, seasons in WoW last anywhere from 10 weeks up to 40 weeks. In the past, they normally referred to the period when you could rank up across the PvP ladder to earn limited-time-only rewards like mounts, weapons, and gear. More recently, seasons also include Mythic+ dungeons, titles, and rewards tied to them.

The latest WoW expansion, Dragonflight, launches on Nov. 28 with heaps of new content, new zones across the Dragon Isles, and dungeons and raids. Although the expansion will hit the live servers on Nov. 28, season one of Dragonflight will start later.

So, let’s take a look at when will season one of Dragonflight begin and what exactly we can expect from it once it lands on the live servers.

When does WoW Dragonflight season one begin?

To give players enough time to level multiple characters and gear them up in both Normal and Heroic dungeons, season one in WoW Dragonflight will begin starting the week on Dec. 12. When season one officially goes live, you can start working towards your new PvP rank, Mythic+ ranking, and finally enter a new raid—Vault of the Incarnates.

What will launch with WoW Dragonflight season one?

WoW Dragonflight season one is kickstarting a new season for avid PvPers, meaning they can jump into Arena, Rated Battlegrounds, or even a newly added Rated Solo Shuffle to start working towards their rewards that include gear, new achievements and titles, mounts, and weapons.

Next, season one is bringing the latest raid—Vault of the Incarnates—to the live servers. Unlike previous years, all raid difficulties will be released simultaneously, meaning players can enter Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates from Dec. 13. On the other hand, Raid Finder wings will be released as usual, with each new wing opening every two weeks. Here’s the official schedule for Vault of the Incarnates:

Week of Dec. 12: Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will open with the weekly maintenance for each region

Week of Dec. 19: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing one opens

Week of Jan. 2: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing two opens

Week of Jan. 16: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing three opens

On top of all of this, the new Mythic+ season will start. Although Dragonflight is bringing eight new dungeons, all these dungeons won’t be featured in the first Mythic+ dungeon pool.

In fact, the first round will bring back old dungeons into the equation to see how players find their way into old dungeons under new circumstances. The Mythic+ dungeon during the first season of Dragonflight will include Ruby Life Pools, the Nokhud Offensive, the Azure Vault, Algeth’ar Academy, Halls of Valor (from Legion), Court of Stars (from Legion), Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (from Warlords of Draenor), and Temple of the Jade Serpent (from Mists of Pandaria).