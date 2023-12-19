When does Ruby Sanctum release in WoW WotLK Classic?

You didn't think ICC was the last raid of Wrath Classic, did you?

Next year, WoW Classic will turn over into a new era, bringing with it a new expansion, Cataclysm, as well as updates to Hardcore and Season of Discovery servers.

Before WoW Cataclysm makes its big comeback, though, there’s still one order of business left to attend to in the Wrath of the Lich King era. The final raid of Wrath Classic, the Ruby Sanctum, is coming soon, Blizzard announced. Here’s when you can expect it to go live.

Ruby Sanctum release date in WoW Wrath Classic

The Ruby Sanctum is a relatively thin raid, with only some trash mobs, a handful of mini-bosses, and only one real boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ruby Sanctum, which will be the last raid released during WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King era, will be released on Jan. 11, 2024. The raid will be available to play at 5pm CT on that date.

Despite serving as the grand finale to the Lich King’s storyline, Icecrown Citadel wasn’t the last raid to be released during Wrath. In the downtime between expansions leading up to Cataclysm back in 2010, Blizzard released the Ruby Sanctum as a follow-up raid to keep players engaged with new content. In between Wrath Classic and Cataclysm Classic, you can expect something similar as Ruby Sanctum will be current content once again to close out Wrath.

The Ruby Sanctum is a one-boss raid that takes place inside Wyrmrest Temple in Dragonblight and sees players take on a few mini-bosses before battling with Halion, the Twilight Destroyer. Although the scale of the Ruby Sanctum is immensely small when compared to some of the grandiose raids of Wrath Classic like Ulduar and Icecrown Citadel, it’s still nice to have some content available to play through as WoW’s original trilogy of releases comes to a close.

The Ruby Sanctum raid will go live on Wrath Classic servers on Jan. 11, while the launch of Cataclysm Classic will happen later next year, likely in the later months of the summer, according to Blizzard’s roadmap.