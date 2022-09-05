When does Arena season 5 begin in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Players will need to wait just under a month after the expansion's release.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s pre-patch went live on Aug. 30, preparing the game for the expansion’s full release later in September.

Now that the pre-patch is here, WoW fans are already getting hyped about all the upcoming content. Sept. 6 will mark the start of the Zombie Plague event, affecting the major cities on the map.

The Plague Event will be live for seven days and the expansion will fully launch on Sept. 13. While there will be lots of new content to enjoy once the Wrath of the Lich King goes live, PvP fans’ eyes will be on the new Arena season.

When will Arena season five begin in WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King?

The Arena season five will begin in WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King on Oct. 4 or 5 after the weekly reset. Shortly after the Arena reset, Naxxramas will be available on Oct. 6.

With the new Arena season starting, players will once again get to start their PvP journeys from scratch and work toward unlocking various rewards.

Originally released in 2008, Wrath of the Lich King is one of the top World of Warcraft expansions, outperforming The Burning Crusade. The second expansion of the game wasn’t only a change in scenery, though. It boasted an impressive storyline with excellent pacing. Considering the expansion’s place in original WoW players’ hearts, its second coming is likely to attract many returning and new fans to the game.