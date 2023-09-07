What item level gear do Dreamsurge events drop in WoW Dragonflight?

Dreamsurges are a great way to gear up any alts who might be behind the curve.

Dreamsurges are the newest public events added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and although the content within them is relatively thin in comparison to some of the other big additions the expansion has seen, they’re still worth completing, especially if you’re playing an alternate character.

If your alts are in need of gear, Dreamsurges are by far the easiest way to get back into the mix and gear characters quickly in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7. The gear that’s earned from Dreamsurges is on par with items you can get in Heroic and even Mythic-level dungeons, and they’re arguably much easier to get.

Gearing up in Dreamsurges is something you absolutely should take advantage of if you’re looking to get your alts up to snuff ahead of Dragonflight’s next content update. Here’s everything you need to know about the gear you can get in Dreamsurges, including their base item level, as well as the upgrade tracks that they’re on.

How to get gear from Dreamsurges in WoW Dragonflight

Dreamsurges drop Veteran gear that has a base item level of 402. This gear can be upgraded all the way up to item level 424.

You can also purchase Veteran gear that you earn in Dreamsurges from Celestine of the Harvest (who can be located next to Hamuul and Naralex in the open-world Dreamsurge hub) with any Dreamsurge Coalescence that you earn from defeating enemies and rare spawns within a Dreamsurge.

Additionally, once per week, you’ll have the opportunity to get gear from a weekly Dreamsurge quest that rewards you with the potential to purchase Champion gear. That piece starts at a base item level of 415 and can be upgraded to item level 437.

As is the case with any gear in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, you’ll need Shadowflame Crests to upgrade the items that you earn in Dreamsurges. The easiest ways to get the Drake’s and Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crests needed to bump up the item level of your Veteran and Champion gear is to raid Aberrus or complete Mythic+ dungeons—two activities you should’ve been doing anyway if you’re serious about gearing up your characters.

Dreamsurges will continue to be available as a gearing resource for players throughout Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7.

