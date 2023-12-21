What is the price of a World of Warcraft Token? WoW Token value

WoW Tokens can be used to convert real money into gold.

While playing World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, or browsing through the Battle.net shop, you’ve surely encountered WoW Tokens. But how much do they cost and what are they used for?

First released during the Warlords of Draenor expansion back in 2015, WoW Tokens have remained the main link between in-game gold and real money. Originally, they weren’t available in the Classic iteration of the game, but in May of 2023, they arrived in WoTLK Classic. Currently, the only version of WoW that isn’t using tokens is regular Classic.

Here’s everything you need to know about WoW Tokens.

What are WoW Tokens?

WoW Tokens are currency available both in the Battle.net shop with real money and sold on the auction house for gold, or vice versa. This means you can farm up gold in WoW and use it to buy WoW Tokens. You can then convert WoW Tokens into game time or Battle.net Balance. With that, you can purchase goodies from the Battle.net Store.

Price of a WoW Token

In the U.S., the real money price of WoW Token is $20. For the EMEA region, that price is €20 or £15, and in Australia, it’s 25 AUD. That price is fixed and may only change from country to country.

The gold value of WoW Tokens in the game changes all the time and it depends on your region. While it might be worth over 300,000 in Europe, WoW Tokens might be sold for 250,000 gold in the U.S..

How to check the value of WoW Tokens

You can check the value of WoW Token in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can check the gold value of WoW Tokens when you log into the game by selecting the Shop option in your settings. There, on the right side of the menu, you can see the WoW Token option.

On top of that, you can see the gold value of tokens on the auction house or sites that keep track of prices in WoW.