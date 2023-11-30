Which version of WoW Classic is best: Season of Discovery, Vanilla, Hardcore or WotLK?

Here's how to pick which version of Classic WoW is best-suited for you.

There’s a buzz in the air for WoW Classic’s newest season, the Season of Discovery. With the launch of the new season, there are now four different versions of Classic WoW available for players to spread their talents around.

And with so many ways to play Classic WoW, new and returning players alike find themselves at a perpendicular crossroads: Which is the best version of the game to play?

In reality, they’re all worth playing for different reasons, but judging based on what kind of gamer you might be, the answer might be simple. Here’s how to find out which version of Classic WoW is best for you to try out.

Should you jump straight into Season of Discovery?

Every WoW player is juiced for the new season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The newest version of WoW Classic can be found in the Season of Discovery. This brand new season features entirely reinvented takes on the Classic WoW experience, with a progressive endgame, all-new talents and class builds, and countless secrets planted throughout Azeroth; features that breathe freshness into the game for even the most seasoned of WoW pros.

We would honestly recommend that if you’re either a new player or a WoW veteran who might have taken some time away from the game, the Season of Discovery is going to be your best route into Classic WoW. With lively revamps on the WoW experience, you’re always going to have something new to do in SoD. Plus, since the level cap starts out at 25, the dedication needed to jump in and hit the endgame isn’t as stark as it’s been in the past.

Is Hardcore WoW Classic the best way to play?

If you die in Hardcore WoW, it’s over for real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Popularized earlier this year via streamer trends and community mods, Hardcore WoW caught on almost instantaneously. This game mode has one major twist on WoW: if you die, you die for good. Absolutely no respawning, no negotiation. Game over. Although this rule feels like a staunch barrier for entry on paper, we’d actually recommend trying it out if you’re a new player. The Hardcore experience adds another layer to WoW that can’t be found in any other mode, and it immediately creates an environment where each of your choices are as heavy and important as the last.

Why Vanilla (Classic Era) WoW might be best for you

Nothin’ like good ol’ fashioned Classic WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want the most stripped-back, completely original version of WoW Classic with absolutely no added bells or whistles, playing on a Classic era server could be the move. These servers have no extra additions, such as the permadeath rule found on Hardcore servers, or the strange new runes and abilities you can play with on SoD servers. If you’re someone who just wants the pure, unadulterated nostalgia that only the original Classic WoW can provide, these servers are going to be best for you.

Maybe you’re better off in Wrath of the Lich King/Cataclysm?

We might just keep going until we hit Dragonflight Classic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Every few years, the Classic WoW dev team continues to make progress on the game’s timeline. Most recently, players were able to go back and experience content from WoW’s second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. Next year, the third expansion, Cataclysm, will be re-released. If you’re someone who’s looking to jump into a specific point in Warcraft history, these servers are definitely going to be up your alley.