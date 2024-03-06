What causes Helcular’s Remains to spawn in WoW Classic?

Every so often, Alliance players in World of Warcraft Classic players will be accosted by an Undead spirit called “Helcular’s Remains.” This ghostly being is a level 44 elite mob who spawns in the Southshore graveyard and can easily take down most Alliance characters questing through the mid-game leveling zone.

If you’re an Alliance player who just respawned at the Southshore graveyard and are wondering why this dangerous elite enemy appeared seemingly out of nowhere with a mission of sending you right back to the spirit realm, here’s why.

WoW Classic: Helcular’s Revenge undead enemy spawn point, explained

If a Horde player in WoW has recently completed Helcular’s Revenge, the Undead spirit of Helcular will spawn at the Southshore graveyard, waiting to attack any Alliance players who come into contact with him. Helcular’s Remains stay at the graveyard for about 10 minutes after a Horde player completes the quest that deals with Helcular as a focal point.

Helcular’s Revenge is a Horde-only quest that culminates in the Southshore graveyard, and after someone from the opposite faction completes it, those on the Alliance side of the divide will feel the consequences by having to face the risen spirit of Helcular themselves.

Helcular will come back to haunt the Alliance town of Southshore after a Horde player disturbs his slumber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While battling Helcular is definitely an option, the smarter move would be to run away from him. Chances are, if you’re encountering him, it’s because you resurrected at the Southshore graveyard, which means you’re going to likely be dealing with Resurrection Sickness, causing all of your stats to be in a place where they’ll be no match for a level 44 elite NPC.

If you flee from Helcular’s Remains for long enough, the Undead spirit will simply despawn and you’ll be able to carry on and wait out the rest of your Resurrection Sickness as usual. If you run toward the southern part of Southshore, Helcular’s Remains will be intercepted by a roving band of town guards, who could easily fight the Undead on your behalf.