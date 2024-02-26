WoW SoD: How to start and complete In the Name of the Light quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In the Name of the Light is an Alliance quest that sends you to the heart of Scarlet Monastery to slay the leaders of Scarlet Crusade in World of Warcraft.

This quest has been in the game since WoW launched in 2004, and now it’s available in Season of Discovery. It awards a ton of experience and incredible weapons—Sword of Serenity, Bonebiter, Black Menace, and Orb or Lorica. If you’re power leveling or even just taking your sweet time and clearing Scarlet Monastery for the first time, you should complete In the Name of the Light quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to start In the Name of the Light quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In the Name of the Light is an Alliance-only quest, but the Horde has its own equivalent—Into The Scarlet Monastery. To get this quest, pick up and complete the following quests:

Brother Anton

Down the Scarlet Path

Complete the Brother Anton quest that starts in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

First, complete the Brother Anton quest, which starts in Cathedral Square in Stormwind. It starts with Brother Crowley inside the cathedral at coordinates 43.2, 24.2. From there, move to Desolace and complete the Down the Scarlet Path quests. Brother Anton can be found at Nijel’s Point at coordinates 66.4, 7.8.

Brother Anton is in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once you complete all three prerequisite quests, get to Southshore and find Raleigh the Devout. He’s an NPC dressed in gray armor and you need to turn in the Letter of Commendation to him. You will then get In the Name of the Light quest to go to Scarlet Monastery.

How to complete In the Name of the Light quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Your task is to defeat the following bosses:

High Inquisitor Whitemane

Scarlet Commander Mograine

Herod

Houndmaster Loksey

That means you need to head to three out of four Scarlet Monastery wings and defeat the bosses there. Go to Library, Armory, and Cathedral. Each of these wings is a dungeon on its own. You should go to Library from level 34 to 36, Armory when you reach levels 36 to 38, and Cathedral is reserved when you hit level 38 and above.

Once you defeat all four bosses, head back to Raleigh the Devout in Southshore, and turn in the quest.