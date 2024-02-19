What are the Dragonflight Leggings in World of Warcraft Classic?

Do not let the name fool you, the Dragonflight Leggings are a leg armor item in World of Warcraft Classic, not WoW Dragonflight.

The Dragonflight Leggings are arguably the most peculiar item you can add to your character’s loadout in WoW Classic, regardless of what class you play. These cloth pants are a reward from the quest “Set Them Ablaze!,” which is a level 40 elite quest in the Searing Gorge. It requires plenty of effort and coordination, especially in phase two of the Season of Discovery. But is it worth it, especially considering one of the available rewards is a pair of pants that have what is maybe the strangest combination of stats on any armor item in the game?

Are the Dragonflight Leggings in WoW Classic even good?

The quest chain that Set Them Ablaze! is a part of starts with Velarok Windblade in the Searing Gorge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragonflight Leggings are a pair of uncommon (green) quality pants that are part of the cloth armor class, meaning technically anyone can wear them. The stats attached to the Dragonflight Leggings can be found below:

+6 Strength

+13 Agility

+14 Spirit

There is absolutely no overlap between the cloth armor class and the Strength primary stat, or Agility for that matter. It’s hard to find a middle ground between a class that would want to wear these leggings and make the most out of either of those stats. If you want to grab the stats from this item but play a class like a Warrior or a Hunter, you’ll have to sacrifice your go-to, much more effective armor class (leather, mail, plate).

The only stat/armor class intersection that’s present on the Dragonflight Leggings is found with the Spirit stat, which is usually wanted by cloth-wearing spellcasters for its assistance in mana regeneration. All cloth wearers use Intellect as their primary stat, so the only reason you’d take these pants as a cloth-wearing class would be for the +14 Spirit. But even then, Spirit is usually approached as more of a secondary stat, and you can get plenty of it (and Intellect) from other items in the same level bracket.

Druids might be the only class where you could get away with wearing these peculiar leggings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Which classes should take the Dragonflight Leggings as a quest reward?

The only class that could really get maximum value out of this item is Druid as there is a bit of a cross-section between the Strength/Agility that’s used while Shapeshifting and the Spirit that’s needed for mana regen. Still, Druids wear leather armor, and you’d be making a sacrifice in that department to equip these pants. Hunters might also have some use for the Agility and Spirit found here, but since you’re able to train mail armor at level 40 as a Hunter, having to use a cloth piece in any capacity feels like a significant downgrade for the class in comparison to many other options.

If you complete Set Them Ablaze! in WoW Classic or WoW SoD, we highly recommend taking either the Drakefire Headguard or the Axe of the Ebon Drake as they’re marginally more versatile rewards. It’s genuinely unclear as to why these pants were even put into the game in the first place, but if you find a way to make them work in your character’s build, especially in SoD phase two where gear is plentiful, then more power to you.