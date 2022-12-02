What are Drakewatcher Manuscripts in WoW Dragonflight?

One of the greatest features of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is that you can almost immediately unlock the ability to fly, which makes questing and getting around the Dragon Isles fun and convenient.

If you’re new to Dragonflight, you’ll come across the Dragonriding Emissary in the Ruby Lifeshrine very early in the Waking Shores. Here, you’ll be able to learn dragonriding and experience all the fun that comes along with it.

At this point, you’ll also unlock the ability to customize your dragon’s horns through one of your rewards—a Drakewatcher Manuscript. So, what are Drakewatcher Manuscriptions in Dragonflight, and where can you find them?

Drakewatcher Manuscripts and where to find them in WoW Dragonflight

Drakewatcher Manuscripts are account-wide and provide various customization options for your dragon. And who doesn’t love being able to get creative and colorful? While some Drakewatcher Manuscripts like Full Transformation can completely change the appearance of your mount, they are rare items and may be hard to get.

For the most part, the Drakewatcher Manuscripts you’ll earn can customize features such as your mount’s patterns, horn color, tail, body armor, snout, hair color, eye color, and so much more. So, whether you want to change your dragon’s scales type or armor color, there’s a Drakwatcher Manuscript to make it happen.

Generally, Drakewatcher Manuscripts can be found through grinding reputation, profession questlines and tasks, and general Dragon Isle quests. Once you’ve earned your manuscripts, all you need to do is click on them in your inventory, and they will be added to your list of customization options.

Now that you know what Drakwatcher Manuscripts are and how to get them, you’ll need to head to one of the Rostrum of Transformation locations to apply the customizations to your dragon.