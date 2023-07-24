Turn into a WoW NPC with this questionable transmog appearance

World of Warcraft has tons of different transmog options that allow you to explore your character identity and expand on your class and race fantasy. But none of them are like the latest datamined transmog that can turn you into an NPC.

According to a tweet from a WoW player on July 23, one of the transmog options in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 will be a yellow question mark head that will leave nearby players with more questions than answers.

Newly datamined transmog item in patch 10.7.7 pic.twitter.com/1loy5DO1Cu — Peter Yu (@Peterodox) July 23, 2023

Looking exactly like the question mark Blizzard uses to mark NPCs in the open world where you can turn in your non-campaign quests, the new transmog has incredible role-playing and trolling potential, especially with War Mode on to get into the enemy’s head even more.

Unfortunately, the datamine didn’t reveal any additional info about this questionable transmog appearance. The source, drop rate, and any other additional information are still a mystery, but I have no doubt this will be one of the first cosmetics WoW players will be looking for once Patch 10.1.7 rolls out in fall 2023.

Although Patch 10.1.7 is only a minor patch with a couple of fresh features like a new ping system, there will be plenty to discover once it goes live. Blizzard has gotten better and better at hiding new features, but there are plenty of leaks you can read about while you impatiently wait for the next patch.

