Trouble setting up WeakAuras in WoW? Let ChatGPT do it for you

WeakAuras are, by far, the most versatile World of Warcraft addon. Not only can you customize your UI and help you remember your rotation, but you can also use WeakAuras to track certain boss mechanics, keep track of your professions, and so much more. Although you can find loads of WeakAuras on Wago.IO’s official site, now you can ask ChatGPT to create custom WeakAuras.

You were surely in a situation where you desperately want a specific WeakAura, but your guildmate that usually does the job is nowhere to be found and Wagio.IO doesn’t have that exact aura you’re looking for. Normally, you’d despair, but now you can ask ChatGPT to create a custom WeakAura for you.

Thanks to a post from WoW’s subreddit, we also know that ChatGPT can teach you how to be fully independent and write your own WeakAuras so that you won’t ask ChatGPT for help.

Although this discovery will definitely help hundreds of players in need, you should still bear in mind that ChatGPT is prone to making errors and you might not get the desired result every time. So, the best practice would be to already have some knowledge about WeakAuras before you ask ChatGPT to create one and double-check its answer.

“When you use ChatGPT, keep this in mind, if it doesn’t know the answer, it will just make up something. So you need knowledge of what you ask it to verify it’s correct,” one WoW player explains.

So, don’t get too excited and ask ChatGPT to create complex WeakAuras because you’ll most likely end up disappointed. Instead, go step by step and learn together with ChatGPT.