These are the best community-approved WeakAuras for World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Over the years, World of Warcraft has become a game of addons and perhaps the most important of those is the WeakAuras addon that gives players massive amounts of interface customizability.

WeakAuras allow players to change up their interface in a way that can give the custom visual and audio alerts that have become a necessity in high-level WoW content. While there are a variety of Auras that players use and prefer, some are more all-encompassing than others and some are even made to edit the way that other addons interact with your game.

Two of the most significantly used addons outside of WeakAuras are Deadly Boss Mods and BigWigs Bossmods. These two are all-encompassing addons that give alerts for mechanics in high-level PvE content like Raids. While these two addons certainly do a lot to give players an idea of how to navigate hectic and challenging content, their layout isn’t always ideal for all players.

Related: WoW Dragonflight players pinpoint signs of a doomed Mythic+ run

In a post to the WoW subreddit yesterday, one gamer noted that among the WeakAuras they like to use is Raid Ability Timeline. The WA edits DBM and BigWigs raid timers to appear vertically in a fashion that is easier to follow while also tending to an encounter’s mechanics.

On a more fundamental level, another person mentioned Ultimate mouse cursor. The WeakAura upgrades your mouse cursor to include vital information like casting times, global cooldown, and health. Meanwhile the WA is easily customizable giving players a simple way to make their UI clean and informative at the same time.

There are countless other helpful WeakAuras that players can use in Dragonflight, but here is a quick rundown of some of what was offered and upvoted by Reddit users in the past day: