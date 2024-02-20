Tinyviolin banned from WoW Hardcore after wiping group for second time

On Feb. 18, Tinyviolin struck again and wiped their raid in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, but Blizzard Entertainment was quick to punish them by banning them from the game.

While raiding with the guild HC Elite, a group of players on WoW Classic Hardcore realms where death is permanent, Tinyviolin intentionally wiped their raid at C’Thun, the final boss of the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj. Luckily, some players were quick to use their Flasks of Petrification and survived, but many weren’t so lucky.

On Feb. 19, Blizzard closed Tinyviolin’s account, and now the griefer can no longer play any version of WoW, let alone Hardcore.

But this isn’t the end of this story—Tinyviolin vowed to come back and wipe HC Elite again until the guild doesn’t exist anymore. While discussing the incident on stream, Tinyviolin explains that their reason for wiping HC Elite is “because they are fucking blue-haired nerds and bad things happen to bad people.”

𝐉𝐔𝐃𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟑.𝟎 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍?



Coming off the back of what he describes as 'Judgment Day 2', Tinyviolin is already planning 'Judgment Day 3'.



It seems as though his vendetta against <HC Elite> will not end until he see's the guild disband on Hardcore… pic.twitter.com/dOsUNzIZfW — N_Tys (@N_Tys26) February 19, 2024

If this is your first time hearing about Tinyviolin, I’ll quickly explain their background. They’re well-known for wiping a raid on the WoW Classic servers, even before the official Hardcore version existed, on The Four Horsemen encounter in Naxxramas. Back then, WoW Classic Hardcore wasn’t played on the official realms, and the admin team accepted appeals—so players got their characters back and continued as if nothing happened.

Tinyviolin has a long track record of griefing and has been banned in the past for dispelling players’ buffs on their way to raids, and even accepted money from some players to not dispel them.

Year in and year out, Tinyviolin continues to grief players and shows no signs of remorse. They have been banned in the past, but that doesn’t stop them from getting another account, leveling it up, and going back to griefing.