Tinyviolin banned from WoW Hardcore after wiping group for second time

Blizzard strikes back.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:26 am
Players fighting Cthun boss in Ahn Qiraj raid in Vanilla
On Feb. 18, Tinyviolin struck again and wiped their raid in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, but Blizzard Entertainment was quick to punish them by banning them from the game.

While raiding with the guild HC Elite, a group of players on WoW Classic Hardcore realms where death is permanent, Tinyviolin intentionally wiped their raid at C’Thun, the final boss of the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj. Luckily, some players were quick to use their Flasks of Petrification and survived, but many weren’t so lucky.

On Feb. 19, Blizzard closed Tinyviolin’s account, and now the griefer can no longer play any version of WoW, let alone Hardcore.

But this isn’t the end of this story—Tinyviolin vowed to come back and wipe HC Elite again until the guild doesn’t exist anymore. While discussing the incident on stream, Tinyviolin explains that their reason for wiping HC Elite is “because they are fucking blue-haired nerds and bad things happen to bad people.”

If this is your first time hearing about Tinyviolin, I’ll quickly explain their background. They’re well-known for wiping a raid on the WoW Classic servers, even before the official Hardcore version existed, on The Four Horsemen encounter in Naxxramas. Back then, WoW Classic Hardcore wasn’t played on the official realms, and the admin team accepted appeals—so players got their characters back and continued as if nothing happened.

Tinyviolin has a long track record of griefing and has been banned in the past for dispelling players’ buffs on their way to raids, and even accepted money from some players to not dispel them.

Year in and year out, Tinyviolin continues to grief players and shows no signs of remorse. They have been banned in the past, but that doesn’t stop them from getting another account, leveling it up, and going back to griefing.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.