Forget Ruby Life Pools, this broken WoW boss will haunt your dreams in Dragonflight season 2

During World of Warcraft Dragonflight season one, players had to grapple with broken bosses like the Overgrown Ancient and Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein. In season two, we have a new queen of the nightmares, and it’s not a Brackenhide Hollow boss as you might expect.

From the moment Dragonflight season two rolled out on live servers, the most broken and buggy boss has easily been Neltharion Lair’s Naraxas. Although the boss might seem incredibly simple and easy at first thanks to it only having a couple of abilities, it’s a real menace.

The two most problematic abilities this monster from the depths has are Putrid Skies and Hurling Rocks from the spectators who get overly hostile as the fight rages. Each ability on its own is quite demanding to deal with, and once they overlap, Neraxas truly becomes a boss from your nightmares.

When discussing this on WoW’s subreddit on May 10, players agreed the boss is overtuned and should be in line for heavy nerfs.

“Yeah, had this issue as well in a +15. Breezed through other comparable keys, but Naraxas hits like a truck. It’s not even the poison (though, that seems overturned, too). That’s manageable. It’s the rocks from the spectators,” one player said.

While you’re sweating to deal with this boss, remember Blizzard just buffed it the other day and no nerfs are planned or at least hinted at in the recent hotfixes. All you can do for now is bring plenty of off-healing specs and use Bloodlust to speed through the boss encounter.

