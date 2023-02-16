The best WoW Mythic+ runs are now dominated by these 5 DPS specs

It’s no secret that most skilled World of Warcraft players are loving the current meta since high-end keys can be made or broken by even the smallest things like the right consumables or wrong talents. Now that Mythic+ meta has been fully shaped with Patch 10.0.5, here are three top-performing DPS classes in Mythic+ dungeons.

The most dominant class in Mythic+ dungeons right now are Havoc Demon Hunters with almost eight percent of the DPS population playing it, according to Mythic+ stats page Raider.IO.

Screeengrab via Raider.IO

Behind Havoc Demon Hunters, we have Fury Warriors zigzagging their way across the dungeons with 7.3 percent of the population opting for it. Behind Furry Warriors, at 6.6 percent, Marksmanship and Beast Mastery Hunters remain viable picks with great utility to bring to dungeons including Bloodlust buffs, traps, excellent kiting potential, and strong DPS output. The final spec that found itself on this list is Devastation Evoker which has great mobility and utility but lacks in the damage department.

Other honorable mentions are Demonology Warlocks, Windwalker Monks, Outlaw Rogues, and Balance Druids. On the very bottom of fan-favorite specs for Mythic+ dungeons are Survival Hunters with only 0.8 percent of the population playing it, Affliction Warlocks, and Assassination Rogues.

Bear in mind this is only the current representation of the population and this is likely to change from week to week with hotfixes. Aside from that, Patch 10.0.7 has exciting changes in store for us, so it will, for sure, shake up the meta to its core.