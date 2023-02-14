WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 hotfix: Horde Hall of Fame closes as Blizzard blasts Raszageth with final nerfs

There's no better time than now to get your AOTC achievement!

It’s weekly reset time and this time Blizzard Entertainment is officially closing Vault of the Incarnates Hall of Fame for the Horde. Now that the first 100 Mythic Raszageth kills are out of the way, the World of Warcraft devs are looking to make the final boss of Vault of the Incarnates more accessible for guilds and PUGs that still haven’t downed one of Primal Incarnates that led the Primalists.

The hotfix also fixed major Evoker and Brackenhide Hollow bugs in preparation for Dragonflight season two when Brackenhide, together with Halls of Infusion, Neltharus, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, join the Mythic+ dungeon pool.

Here’s the list of all changes going live with the weekly reset scheduled for Feb. 14 for NA and Feb. 15 for Europe.

Class balancing

Evoker

Fixed an issue where Empowered spells cast before being granted Tip the Scales but after casting the spell would cause your action bars to become gray.

Fixed an issue where being affected by a crowd control effect on an Empowered cast start would cause your action bars to become gray.

Fixed an issue where Pyre could not be cast despite having enough essence to cast it due to it still appearing to be on cooldown.

Dragonriding

Tamed the volume of exertions for Dragonriding mounts. They’ve settled down since taking flight.

Dungeon and raid changes

Brackenhide Hollow

Fixed an issue causing Rageclaw’s Bloodthirsty Charge to hit players that are behind and to the side of Rageclaw.

Vault of the Incarnates

[With weekly restarts] The Hall of Fame (Horde) for Vault of the Incarnates has now been filled with the first 100 guilds to defeat Mythic Raszageth. Congratulations to all players who earned a spot in the annals of raiding history this season!

[With weekly restarts] Players from different servers may now group together in Vault of the Incarnates on Mythic difficulty.

Raszageth

Heroic [With weekly restarts] Health reduced by five percent on Heroic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Reduced the rate that Vault Integrity drains during Intermission: The Primalist Strike on Heroic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Tempest Wing periodic damage reduced by 20 percent on Heroic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Volatile Current damage reduced by 15 percent.

Mythic [With weekly restarts] Reduced the push effect of Hurricane Wing on Mythic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Flamesworn Herald’s Flame Shield now absorbs 45 percent (was 55 percent) of its maximum health on Mythic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Frostforged Zealot’s Shattering Shroud now absorbs 20 percent less healing on Mythic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Stormseeker Acolyte’s Ascension now increases by 150 percent (was 300 percent) on Mythic difficulty. [With weekly restarts] Tempest Wing periodic damage reduced by 20 percent.



