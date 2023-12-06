The best wands in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Every spellcaster in WoW Classic should be familiar with wands, and getting one to round out your build should be a top priority of yours, especially in the all-new Season of Discovery.
When you’re out of mana, using your wand as a last resort is going to be the most popular and reliable move you can make. Not only are wands a great way to deal some extra damage when you want to conserve your resources, but they can also be a solid and reliable source of DPS in many circumstances.
Below, you’ll find a list of the five best pre-raid wands available to players in the first level band of WoW Classic’s Season Discovery, as well as the go-to, absolute best-in-slot wand you can get from the Blackfathom Deeps raid. Here are the five best wands available during phase one of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
Top 5 wands in WoW Classic SoD
|Wand
|DPS
|Attack Speed
|Source
|Cookie’s Stirring Rod
|22.31
|1.30
|Cookie, The Deadmines
|Consecrated Wand
|24.71
|1.20
|Worgen in the Woods (Quest, Alliance Only)
|Dire Wand
|20.29
|1.70
|World Drop
|Stingshot Wand
|22.22
|1.80
|Arikara (Quest, Horde Only)
|Thunderwood
|27.11
|1.90
|World Drop
These five wands are all acceptable and above-average options for endgame players in the new season. Since none of the very strong items you can get post-level 25 are available yet, these five wands are going to be the most-targeted options if you’re someone looking to deal as much damage as possible. My personal favorite is the Consecrated Wand because its fastest-in-the-game speed of 1.20 makes it extremely satisfying and DPS-effective in long dungeon encounters.
If you’re at the level where farming Blackfathom Deeps is a realistic expectation for you, you’re going to want to try and hunt down Deadlight, a wand with a DPS number of 30.00 on the nose and an extra five Shadow resistance. It drops off Gelihast.