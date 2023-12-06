The best wands in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Every caster should have these wands circled.

One lamp lighting the way in Duskwood
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Every spellcaster in WoW Classic should be familiar with wands, and getting one to round out your build should be a top priority of yours, especially in the all-new Season of Discovery. 

When you’re out of mana, using your wand as a last resort is going to be the most popular and reliable move you can make. Not only are wands a great way to deal some extra damage when you want to conserve your resources, but they can also be a solid and reliable source of DPS in many circumstances. 

Below, you’ll find a list of the five best pre-raid wands available to players in the first level band of WoW Classic’s Season Discovery, as well as the go-to, absolute best-in-slot wand you can get from the Blackfathom Deeps raid. Here are the five best wands available during phase one of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

Top 5 wands in WoW Classic SoD

Raid boss Lady Sarevess in WoW SoD
Spellcasters will want a reliable wand before heading into Blackfathom Deeps. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
WandDPSAttack SpeedSource
Cookie’s Stirring Rod22.311.30Cookie, The Deadmines
Consecrated Wand24.711.20Worgen in the Woods (Quest, Alliance Only)
Dire Wand20.291.70World Drop
Stingshot Wand22.221.80Arikara (Quest, Horde Only)
Thunderwood27.111.90World Drop

These five wands are all acceptable and above-average options for endgame players in the new season. Since none of the very strong items you can get post-level 25 are available yet, these five wands are going to be the most-targeted options if you’re someone looking to deal as much damage as possible. My personal favorite is the Consecrated Wand because its fastest-in-the-game speed of 1.20 makes it extremely satisfying and DPS-effective in long dungeon encounters. 

Related

How to get to Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic
WoW SoD: Full Tailoring profession guide for WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re at the level where farming Blackfathom Deeps is a realistic expectation for you, you’re going to want to try and hunt down Deadlight, a wand with a DPS number of 30.00 on the nose and an extra five Shadow resistance. It drops off Gelihast

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.