Team Liquid takes World First Anduin Wrynn kill￼

Team Liquid became the first guild in the world to take out Anduin Wrynn on Mythic difficulty today in Sepulcher of the First Ones on their journey to win the WoW Race to World First. Anduin is the eighth of the 11 bosses in the instance.

The Anduin kill comes after the boss received multiple nerfs over the course of the past 24 hours, the most recent of which was a 10-percent reduction in his total health pool. The guild killed Anduin in 216 pulls.

Liquid’s kill ended up being an especially dramatic one after most of the raid died with the boss below 10% health, leaving just a few members up to slowly but surely take out the boss. By the end of the fight, the guild’s death knight tank Scott was by himself beating down the boss.

Despite taking more than 200 attempts, this isn’t even the hardest boss of the raid so far for Liquid. Halondrus, the boss Liquid was progressing on prior to Anduin, took 357 pulls.

This kill by Liquid gives the guild a solid lead over their toughest competition in European guilds Echo and SK Pieces. Both of those other guilds are still progressing on Anduin. Echo has the best attempt of the two getting the boss to just under 20 percent health.

The final three bosses of the instance are Lords of Dread, Rygelon, and The Jailer. With the choice of fighting either Lords of Dread or Rygelon, Liquid has decided to fight Lords of Dread first. Both Lords of Dread and Rygelon need to be downed before they can fight the raid’s final boss: The Jailer.