How to acquire and use Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

One of the strongest weapon enchantments in World of Warcraft Classic is Fiery Weapon. This enchantment causes all of your attacks with a weapon to have an added chance to deal an extra 40 fire damage, making it one of the best DPS boosters in the game.

The Fiery Weapon enchantment is extremely valuable, and almost every DPS class that regularly uses a weapon to attack their enemies (so essentially, everyone but spellcasters) will find value in the enchantment.

Here’s how to get the Fiery Weapon enchantment in WoW Classic.

Where does the Fiery Weapon formula drop in WoW Classic?

The Enchanting formula for Fiery Weapon cannot be learned at Enchanting trainers. Instead, you’ll need to go dungeon diving in hopes of getting the formula to drop for you.

Formula: Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon drops off Pyromancer Loregrain in Blackrock Depths. Pyromancer Loregrain is one of the earlier bosses in Blackrock Depths, and should be relatively easy to take down by a group of players in their early 50s, meaning he can be easily farmed during phase three of the Season of Discovery.

Alternatively, you could buy the formula off the Auction House, but you still need to be an eligible Enchanter to learn it.

The Fiery Weapon enchantment has a relatively high drop rate, which is why it costs so little on the Auction House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fiery Weapon enchantment can be crafted with four Small Radiant Shards and one Essence of Fire. It requires an Enchanting skill of at least 265 to create it, and it can be applied to any melee weapon to make its attacks have a chance to proc for an additional 40 fire damage.

Although Fiery Weapon is a strong endgame enchantment, you likely won’t want to use it in certain raids, including the Molten Core, considering many endgame enemies in that raid (as well as instances like Blackrock Spire and Blackwing Lair) have resistances and immunities to fire damage. Against enemies without fire resistances, though, such as the ones in the Sunken Temple raid in SoD phase three, Fiery Weapon is a best-in-slot enchantment for many classes.

