Where to farm Essence of Fire in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

There are many “essence” reagents in WoW Classic, each of which pay homage to elements Air, Earth, Water, and Fire. These reagents are needed for crafting recipes between levels 50 and 60. Chances are, if you’re using gear crafted with essences, you’re going to be relatively powerful.

Essence of Fire is one such reagent, and is notably used in recipes such as the Sulfuron Hammer, the Smoking Heart of the Mountain, and the Volcanic leatherworking set. With WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery making its way into the higher level brackets, the prominence of Essences of Fire is starting to show.

Here’s where you can farm Essence of Fire in WoW Classic.

Best Essence of Fire farming spot in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

The most reliable way to get Essences of Fire in traditional Classic WoW is by running the Molten Core raid, as many of the trash mobs and bosses in that instance drop the reagent. However, if you’re looking to get more Essences of Fire during the Season of Discovery—in which the Molten Core raid won’t be available until the final phase—you’ll need to live with the resources that are available to you.

In phase three of SoD, you can farm Essence of Fire by farming mobs in the open world. The best place to go if you’re in search of this reagent is in Un’Goro Crater. The centermost area of this zone, called Fire Plume Ridge, is home to many fire elementals that have Essences of Fire on their loot tables.

Un’goro Crater is a dangerous zone, but it’s worth traversing for reagent farmers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The fire elementals at and around Fire Plume Ridge don’t have too high of drop rates for Essence of Fire, so you’re likely going to be spending a lot of time in this subzone if you want to farm the reagent en masse. The drop chance per mob is just under five percent, according to WoW database and coverage site Wowhead. These mobs range roughly between levels 53 and 56, so it could be a slight challenge to fight them in phase three of SoD, considering your max level is only 50.

