Taliesin explains why Iridikron might be one of WoW’s best villains ever

Historically, World of Warcraft villains have been nothing more than typical antagonists that foolishly underestimated Azeroth’s bravest heroes—and this mistake has cost them all their lives. Introduced with Dragonflight’s season one on Dec. 13, 2022, Iridikron is not making the same mistake and he’s already shaping up to be one of the best WoW villains ever, according to Taliesin.

Related: How to quickly find the spy in Court of Stars in WoW Dragonflight

Throughout the history of the game, villains—even the Lich King himself—could easily fit into the big bad guy trope of wanting to destroy the world. But as WoW streamer and content creator Taliesin pointed out during his stream on April 6, for the first time ever, a WoW villain has warned his brother and sister to stay wary and not to underestimate Azeroth’s champions.

Although Taliesin agreed Iridikron fits the big baddie mold, he emphasized “Iridikron understands how dangerous I am.”

“That shouldn’t be such a big deal, but it’s actually massive…Traditionally, the WoW baddie has completely underestimated us [players] in every way, they have been basically like a Diablo main character,” he said.

For Taliesin, Diablo’s main characters are similar because they’re not afraid of anything and they simply demolish every enemy in their way, making it feel like the stakes are never really that high. And the same can be said about WoW villains, who are typically full of themselves and hubris.

Iridikron, on the other hand, is more cunning and calculated than most villains in WoW as he’s learned a lot from Raszageth’s mistakes and doesn’t want to see history repeat itself with him and the other remaining Primal Incarnates.

The storyline of Iridikron and his siblings—Vyranoth and Fyrakk will further develop in Patch 10.1, which releases on May 2. So, sit tight until then and brush up on Dragonflight’s lore to get up to speed with all that Titan and Dragon Aspect drama.