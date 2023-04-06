Court of Stars is a dungeon originally added with the Legion expansion that has World of Warcraft players entering the streets of the capital of Suramar where nobility is holding an exclusive gala party that might even be attended by Grand Magistrix Elisande herself. The dungeon in total has three bosses—Patrol Captain Gerdo, Talixae Flamewreath, and Advisor Melandrus.

But this isn’t your regular dungeon, as it has more than a handful of intractable items that give buffs or help you defeat dungeon bosses faster and more efficiently and a unique mini-game after you defeat the second boss of the dungeon—Talixae Flamewreath. To start this mini-game, you’ll speak with Ly’leth Lunastre to get a disguise and then you join the party.

The goal here is to speak with five Chatty Rumormongers, discover all five clues, and speak with Suspicious Nobles to find the imposter—Gerenth the Vile. Since the time is usually tight in Mythic+ dungeons and you always want to save time when possible, here’s how you can find the spy quickly in Court of Stars.

How to quickly find the spy in Court of Stars in WoW Dragonflight

When trying to find the spy in Court of Stars, you have three different approaches you can take. First, you can do it the old-fashioned way where you enter the party in disguise, talk with all five Chatty Rumormongers in the room and collect clues from them, and then carefully inspect all Suspicious Nobles and select the one that fits the description.

The second approach you can take that only works if you have a Demon Hunter in your party is to collect all the clues, and then the Demon Hunter can use their Spectral Sight to find Gerenth the Vile.

But the fastest way to find the spy in Court of Stars is by using Naowh’s auto-selecting WeakAura. All you need to do when you have this WeakAura is to talk with every Suspicious Noble in the room until you find the spy that will immediately start running upstairs. With this WeakAura, you have no need to collect all clues and you can save a minute or two. If you want to learn more about how this WeakAura works, you can read about it here.