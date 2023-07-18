Taking on WoW Dragonflight’s next boss will be like playing Fortnite according to leaks

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is full of surprises—hidden gems, easter eggs, reactions to community feedback, and lore teasers hinting at the future major storyline developments. But, this is not everything that Blizzard Entertainment has up its sleeves. In fact, it seems like World of Warcraft could be featuring a Fortnite-inspired boss in Patch 10.1.7.

After scraping the latest Patch 10.1.7 PTR build for more leaks on July 17, Wowhead found signs that we might be getting a Fortnite-inspired boss with the upcoming patch.

The leaks suggest there might be a boss called The Renegade Looter and it will use iconic Fortnite items in an attempt to defeat us. The datamined list of abilities includes the Storm as an AoE effect that will deal Nature damage to all players not within the eye, Slurp Drink as a healing ability, and, of course, a building spell called Cranking 90s that will rapidly raise a tower.

Although there isn’t an NPC or a skin in Fortnite called Regenade Looter, it could be that Blizzard is referencing The Renegade Raider skin, one of the rarest Fortnite skins first available during the first season of the game.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the details of this potential encounter, but it will definitely be interesting to see how Blizzard plans on handling the building feature making it to Dragonflight. Normally, Blizzard only makes references to either its own games or players, and seeing a Fortnite reference is a new and unexpected approach the team is taking.

