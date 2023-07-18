One of the most broken specs in WoW Dragonflight is getting hit with heavy nerfs

From the moment World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 hit the live servers on July 11, Mythic+ dungeons have revolved around Mages, Augmentation Evokers, and Holy Paladins. Blizzard Entertainment noticed these specs are having a bit too much fun and is now hitting Holy Paladins with heavy nerfs.

On July 17, a WoW dev said Holy Paladins have turned out to be a tad too strong in Fractures of Time Patch. So, naturally, Holy Paladins are getting nerfs across the board, including nerfs to damage dealt, healing output, Tyr’s Deliverance healing, and mana regeneration in combat.

The nerfs are as follows:

Overall changes

All healing decreased by eight percent.

All damage decreased by 12 percent.

Tyr’s Deliverance healing decreased by 15 percent.

PvP

Holy Paladins now regenerate 55 percent less Mana in PvP combat (was 25 percent).

The changes will roll out on July 18, after the weekly maintenance, together with nerfs for all three Mage specs. Although these nerfs are no joke, I actually still expect Holy Paladins and Mages to be running the show in high-end Mythic+ dungeons. This will only just tune down their raw healing and damage output so that it’s not in that ridiculous and game-breaking area, especially when paired with Augmentation Evokers.

Holy Paladins have been on the rise even before Patch 10.1.5 rolled out, pushing out top Mythic+ healers like Shamans and Druids from their throne. The biggest reason Holy Paladins are now your go-to healers in Mythic+ dungeons is that they face little to no problems topping the group up and can easily survive bursts of damage.

Still, the nerfs shouldn’t affect Holy Paladins as much and they should still remain the kings of Mythic+ dungeons, unless Blizzard decides this isn’t a big enough nerf.

About the author