Some WoW players can’t understand why this expansion is getting so much hate

Not everyone despised this expansion as much as we thought.

If there’s one thing that World of Warcraft players, and gamers more generally, love to do, it’s complain. It’s almost like there’s nothing a developer can do to make them happy, but one person admitted the unthinkable about one of WoW’s consensus least favorite expansions.

They loved it.

Battle for Azeroth, which launched in August 2018 and lasted just over two years, is widely considered by modern retail players to be one of the game’s worst expansions ever. However, one poster on Reddit said that they “loved” it, and they aren’t quite sure what all the hate is about.

“It was my first expansion and I was drawn in after seeing the expansion cinematic and the pirate Kul’Tiras aesthetic and once I started I was hooked,” the Reddit user said.

Perhaps the fond memories stem from a feeling of nostalgia that the player feels for a game that they fell in love with around three to five years ago, but it’s certainly not the sentiment many other players had.

Criticism for BFA largely revolved around a lot of the reward systems the game had in place, especially early in the expansion, that made players feel like they were on an endless grind that didn’t have rewards that they could truly feel.

The prime example of this issue that many players bring up is the Heart of Azeroth Legendary-quality necklace. In order to keep up with the game, players had to do mindless daily and weekly quests to level the necklace up, and without a cap to how high you could level it initially, some players took the concept of grinding levels to an otherworldly stratosphere.

Things even got out of hand during prep for one Race to World First as members of a top contending guild, Limit, spent entire days leveling up their Heart of Azeroth the week before a raid opened to have the best chance possible of winning.

It all ultimately boils down to personal preference, but it doesn’t seem like this player will get much backup on their decidedly unpopular opinion.

