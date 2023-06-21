Some of WoW’s most expensive cosmetics are available for next to nothing now

There’s nothing better in World of Warcraft Dragonflight than fighting the latest raid and Mythic+ bosses in style. Although most cosmetics can be obtained by farming old dungeons and raids, there are some incredible-looking cosmetics available through the Battle.net store that you can now grab for next to nothing.

On June 20, Blizzard Entertainment kickstarted its summer sale for WoW, and in the sea of bargains, you can find four shop transmogs, one back cosmetic piece, and a unique toy for only $41 USD.

Related: WoW player claims one of the game’s hardest achievements in just 5 days

This unique bundle is 60 percent off and it includes the latest shop transmogs—Fireplume Regalia, Celestial Observer’s Ensemble, Sprite Darter’s Wing, and Waveborne Diplomat’s Regalia, as well as the Transmorpher Beacon Toy and Baby Murloc Satch-Shells backpack.

Normally, each of these assets costs $20 USD or more and are rarely on sale. If they are on sale, the deal is never as good as this one.

As soon as the summer sale ends, these astounding transmogs are back to their full price and you’ll have to once again buy them one by one for $20 USD.

I have been eyeing Fireplume Regalia and Celestial Observer’s Ensemble for quite a while now, but because of the price, I’ve been continuously putting off buying them. And now I’m glad because my Shaman will be parading around Valdrakken in a new transmog any moment now.

The summer sale started on June 20 and closes on July 4. So, invest in fantasy and your character right now and you’ll have numerous cosmetics you can mix and match.

About the author