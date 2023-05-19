How to get the Fireplume Regalia in World of Warcraft

The blazing transmog set is one of WoW's most visually stunning, but it comes at a price.

The Fireplume Regalia is one of the most visually-impressive transmogrification sets in World of Warcraft. With bright orange, pink, and red streaks throughout, the set is fairly reminiscent of the armor worn by the Druids of the Flame, who were present as villains during the Cataclysm expansion.

The set looks particularly stunning on taller character models. Its flowing threads and lengthy feathers throughout are extenuated by races such as Humans, Night Elves, and Nightborne. Although the Fireplume Regalia is purely cosmetic and can be used by any character or class, it fits the aesthetic of Leather-wearing classes such as Druids and Monks the best.

If you’ve seen somebody in your Mythic+ group or raid team wearing this cosmetic set and are interested in getting it for yourself, you’ll have to have your wallet at the ready.

Is WoW’s Fireplume Regalia available to buy?

The Fireplume Regalia is a transmog set that’s purchasable in the Blizzard store. The only way to get this eye-popping set of armor is to drop $19.99 on it.

Although the Fireplume Regalia is sold as a set, any of the individual pieces of armor that are found in it can be used on their own. The set includes customization options for the helmet, shoulders, chest, gloves, waist, legs, and feet armor slots, although it’s the four different types of pants with their varying lengths of orange-red feathers that make the Fireplume Regalia stand out.

It’s unlikely that the Fireplume Regalia will ever be available as a Twitch drop or Trading Post reward since Blizzard only tends to bring back old cosmetic items after they’ve been out of circulation for an extended period of time. Since the Fireplume Regalia was added to the game in December 2022, it’s probable the transmog set will have a price tag on it for a long time.

