How to earn WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 Twitch drops

Blizzard Entertainment is giving World of Warcraft players the chance to earn two rare items from the original WoW trading card game through Twitch drops in the very near future. When WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 drops next week, WoW players who watch the game on Twitch will be able to earn some retired items that are coming back to the game for a limited time.

With the launch of Patch 10.1 on May 2, WoW players will be able to get two items, the Ethereal Portal and the Blazing Hippogryph, by watching WoW content on Twitch. The Ethereal Portal is a toy that alters the appearance of your Hearthstone, while the Blazing Hippogryph is a fire-red mount that is among the rarest in the game.

Here’s how you’ll be able to earn these two items with minimal effort through Twitch drops when WoW Patch 10.1 launches on May 2.

How to get the Ethereal Portal and Blazing Hippogryph Twitch drops

The Ethereal Portal and Blazing Hippogryph will be available during two separate windows, with the Ethereal Portal being available from May 2 to May 9, and the Blazing Hippogryph being available from May 9 to May 17.

Watching four hours of WoW: Dragonflight content during those two week-long periods will earn you the two individual rewards, so long as your Twitch account and Battle.net accounts are linked. You must watch four hours during the two separate weeks to get the associated Twitch drops; you cannot stack eight hours of viewing time at once to get both rewards.

How to link your Twitch account to your Battle.net account

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To link your Twitch and Battle.net accounts, you’ll have to head to the official Battle.net support page and navigate to the “Connections” section. From there, select the “Twitch” option and connect your accounts.

You’ll be redirected to the Twitch website, which will ask you to authorize the connection between Twitch and Battle.net. After completing the authorization process, your accounts will be connected and you’ll be able to start earning rewards through the site.