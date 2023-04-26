WoW players will soon have a second chance at obtaining rare TCG items—but not for long

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed two drops that Twitch viewers will be able to earn when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 drops next week. The two drops are extremely rare items that haven’t been readily available for well over a decade due to the fact they were obtainable through the now-discontinued WoW trading card game.

When Patch 10.1 launches on May 2, players will be able to earn the Ethereal Portal toy and the Blazing Hippogryph mount by watching Twitch streams. Both items are among the rarest in the game.

The Ethereal Portal is a toy that causes your Hearthstone animation to take on the appearance of one of the bright purple portals that are closely associated with the Consortium faction on Outland. The Ethereal Portal toy can be obtained during the first week of Patch 10.1, starting on May 2. All one has to do to obtain the toy is watch four hours of WoW: Dragonflight content on Twitch. Your Twitch account and Battle.net account must be linked together to earn any WoW Twitch drops.

Related: How to link Twitch and Battle.net accounts

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When the second week of Patch 10.1 begins, players will have the chance to earn the Blazing Hippogryph mount by watching four hours of WoW content on Twitch. The mount appears like most Hippogryphs in WoW do, although it has a red-and-orange tint with actively burning hooves. Only two percent of all WoW players currently have the mount, according to WoW database Wowhead.

This promotion is similar to one that Blizzard launched earlier this month that allowed players to get their hands on another rare mount from the WoW TCG, the Big Battle Bear. That promotion ends tomorrow, April 27.

WoW players will have access to the Ethereal Portal and Blazing Hippogryph when Dragonflight Patch 10.1 launches on May 2. The expansion’s second season begins on May 9.