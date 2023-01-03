Seasonal Mythic+ Thundering affix explained in WoW Dragonflight

Since the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons with Legion, there has always been a seasonal affix at play beside the regular ones like Tyrannical and Bursting. Seasonal affixes in World of Warcraft normally refer to Mythic+ affixes that are active during a single season and are incurred when you start at least level 10 key or higher. Generally speaking, Blizzard Entertainment has had its ups and downs with affixes, and it’s difficult to hit the sweet spot with them to feel simultaneously demanding and rewarding enough.

The first season of Dragonflight has, similar to other expansions, a thematic affix called Thundering that is triggered when you start at least level 10 or higher Mythic+ dungeon key. Normally, the devs balance these affixes to reduce the downtime between packs, make up for a more dynamic run, and help you in the damage department to down trash packs and bosses with ease.

Before you jump into your first 10+ run, it’s essential to understand the basics of the Thundering affix. So, here’s everything you need to know about the affix to have a clean run, including the official tooltip, strategies on how to deal with Thundering, and other questions you might have about the affix.

Mythic+ Thundering affix official tooltip

“Enemies have five percent more health. While in combat, players are periodically overcharged with primal power from Raszageth’s unending storm. This power comes with great risk, and failure to discharge it quickly can have stunning consequences.”

Mythic+ Thundering affix explained

When you, or any member of the party, is engaged in combat for at least 60 seconds, all players will become overcharged with primal powers. Two or three players will get the positive charge called the Mark of Lightning, and the remaining players will get the negative charge called the Mark of Wind.

While you’re overloaded, you will do 30 percent more damage and healing for up to 15 seconds. When the overload expires, you will be stunned and deal damage to players around you for five seconds. This effect will not apply if there’s no ally with an opposing mark alive or near you. In addition to all this, all enemies will have their health pool increased by five percent.

Strategies to deal with Thundering affix in WoW Dragonflight

Since Thundering will increase your total damage and healing output by 30 percent, it’s recommended you chain pull packs to make use of this buff fully. You should definitely stay mindful of the buff duration since it will expire after 15 seconds, stun you and deal damage for five seconds. To remove this in time, you’ll need to move through a player that has the opposite charge. So, if you have Mark of Lightning, you’ll need to run through a player that has Mark of Wind on them, and vice versa.

You don’t have to remove the mark immediately after you get it. Instead, you should only remove it a couple of seconds before its expiration to fully utilize the damage buff. Since there are always five people in a Mythic+ dungeon run, one person will be left without the opposing mark, but the Primal Overload effect won’t apply in that case.

Thundering affix FAQs

At what key difficulty is the Thundering affix triggered?

Thundering is triggered each time you start a level 10 or higher key.

How often will Thundering happen?

Thundering will happen every 60 seconds spent in combat.

What should I do if the opposing mark dies as my mark is expiring?

If you don’t have nearby allies or if they die, you won’t be stunned and take damage upon mark expiration.

Can my group start combat with Thundering buff?

Unfortunately, no. Thundering will be only triggered after you spend 60 seconds in combat.