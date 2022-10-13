Seasonal affix with its rework is already creating a storm in Dragonflight

Last week, Blizzard shared the seasonal affix that will be featured during the first season of Dragonflight, Thundering.

Originally, Thundering functioned as a combination of the current Quaking iteration and Prideful affix and read: “While in combat, players are periodically caught in Raszageth’s unending storm. As the storm passes, players discharge excess energy that can damage and stun allies.” Although the idea behind the design is strong, the World of Warcraft community wasn’t happy with the first iteration of the affix. Thankfully, Blizzard has reworked the Thundering affix only a week after its release.

According to Wowhead, Thundering now reads: “Raszageth marks players with Mark of Wind or Mark of Lightning, granting them 15% increased damage and healing done for 15 sec. Coming into contact with the opposing mark neutralizes the effect on both players. After 15 sec marked players are afflicted with Primal Overload, stunning them and inflicting 9 Nature damage every one sec for eight sec.” There’s one more additional effect Thundering will cause: “Raszageth’s storm causes lightning strikes that inflict 20 Nature damage to players within 4 yds and stuns them for 1 sec. The storm’s energy infuses players with Mark of Wind or Mark of Lightning.”

All in all, the Thundering affix will now imbue players with a buff that either increases damage or healing, but you need to stay mindful of the location of the other buff to not lose the effect. And if you use this buff for more than 15 seconds, you’ll be stunned for eight seconds. On top of that, you’ll see swirlies on the ground you’ll need to dodge if you, again, don’t want to be stunned. But if you want to pick up a healing or damage buff, you’ll need to step into the storm.