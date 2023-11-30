Season of Discovery launch trailer has WoW players convinced a new class is coming

After four long weeks of waiting, World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is nearly here. To get everyone a bit more hyped for the release, Blizzard Entertainment shipped the launch trailer, and now players think they’re getting a new class. In the Nov. 29 trailer, PlatinumWoW talks about everything coming to the game, including Runes. While discussing the feature, Howling Blast is shown under Paladin Runes. Howling Blast is an iconic Death Knight ability. Naturally, this has players thinking DKs will be playable in one form or another.

Although many are hoping this to be true, others are being honest with themselves and saying this is just Blizzard having a bit of fun with fans who always tear launch videos apart in search of clues. This could be all one big joke. In fact, Josh Greenfield, the senior game producer of WoW Classic, said in a comment on X (previously known as Twitter) that Paladins are not getting Howling Blast. In response, Clayton Stone, the associate production director, said “…or ARE they..??!”

Honestly, this left me with more questions than answers, but I am hoping this will come true. Season of Discovery is a game in itself, and this means the WoW Classic devs have freedom and can easily bend the rules. Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean Death Knights will appear at release, but they could come in a future update.

Season of Discovery is a WoW Classic seasonal realm that is basically a new spin on the original game. It’s officially rolling out on Nov. 30 at 3pm CT, and once it goes live, you’ll get to rediscover Azeroth with new abilities, Discoveries, and a ton of other nifty features.