Questing and dungeons in WoW Season of Discovery might not be your only leveling options in phase 2

Ever since the dawn of World of Warcraft, the only two ways of leveling your characters have been questing and completing dungeons. But apparently, this could all change in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

It all started on Dec 28, when WoW Classic player Alenya asked fans on X (previously known as Twitter) about their plans for leveling in Season of Discovery phase two. Unsurprisingly, players almost unanimously agreed they plan to level by spamming dungeons in their level range. This includes dungeons like Razorfen Kraul and Scarlet Monastery. Blizzard senior game producer Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield soon pitched in the discussion, saying: “I’d maybe not make assumptions at this moment that that will be your only option.”

Booty Bay will be the new hub spot in the second phase of Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Aggrend didn’t outline Blizzard’s plans for phase two or reveal any exact details, which, naturally, spurred players’ imagination of what those additional leveling options might be. While some believe that slaying players of the opposing faction in Stranglethorn Vale will award special tokens you can turn in for experience, others said they hope professions will finally become a viable leveling method. It’s hard to say what exactly will be the new way to level up characters in phase two of Season of Discovery, but one thing is sure—it will surely blow your socks off.

Phase two of Season of Discovery is expected to roll out between winter and spring 2024, but I’m leaning more towards an earlier release in February 2024. Once phase two releases, the level cap will be 40, Stranglethorn Vale will become the next grand PvP zone, and Gnomeregan will become your next raiding destination. On top of that, there will be a ton more discoveries and Runes that will surely spice up your rotation and unlock your class’ hidden potential.